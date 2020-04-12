Global  

Canadian Officials Look Into Reasons Seniors Are Being Hit Hard By COVID-19

Official data showed that Canadian deaths from COVID-19 rose by more than 12 percent to 674 in a day.

The public health agency said the total number of positive diagnoses rose to 23,719.

According to Reuters, many of those deaths are coming from seniors’ residences.

Quebec officials opened a probe into the deaths of 31 people in a seniors’ residence.

The coroner’s office said they are looking into the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

