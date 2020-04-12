River Appears To Pierce Mountains In Image From Space Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 hours ago River Appears To Pierce Mountains In Image From Space A photo taken aboard the International Space Station shows the Susquehanna River slicing its way across part of the “Valley-and-Ridge province of the Appalachian Mountains." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this