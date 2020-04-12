Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > OPEC+ Cut Fails To Lift Investors' Spirits

OPEC+ Cut Fails To Lift Investors' Spirits

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
OPEC+ Cut Fails To Lift Investors' Spirits

OPEC+ Cut Fails To Lift Investors' Spirits

Reuters reports oil prices and U.S. stock futures dipped in early Monday trade.

An agreement by OPEC and its allies to slash output left investors pessimistic about the economic outlook.

US S&P 500 mini futures EScv1 dropped 1.54%.

That wiped out a brief gain to a one-month high made just after the start of trading.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago NIYc1 suggest Tokyo's benchmark.

The biggest question that investors are grappling with is when the novel coronavirus pandemic will peak in the United States and Europe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.