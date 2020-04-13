Global  

Stay-At-Home Orders Keep People At Home For Easter

The COVID-19 pandemic took the lives of 21,300 people in the U.S., closing down Easter 2020.

According to Reuters, with many states mandating stay-at-home orders, people looked toward online church services.

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said Trump wants to relax restrictions by May 1.Stephen Hahn said he thinks it’s too early to say whether that goal will be met.

He said: “Public safety and the welfare of the American people has to come first.

