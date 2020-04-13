Global  

Worshipers Tune Radios To Easter Church Services At San Jose Drive-In Theater

Duration: 02:22s - Published
With a line of cars circling around and the word of God broadcasting over the airwaves, Easter Sunday looked and sounded a little different for Southridge Church.

Instead of filing into rows, the congregation stayed in their cars.

Jackie Ward reports.

(4-12-2020)

