OPEC+ Cut Fails To Lift Investors' Spirits

Reuters reports oil prices and U.S. stock futures dipped in early Monday trade.

An agreement by OPEC and its allies to slash output left investors pessimistic about the economic outlook.

US S&P 500 mini futures EScv1 dropped 1.54%.

That wiped out a brief gain to a one-month high made just after the start of trading.

