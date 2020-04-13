Albany man plans Easter surprise for wife

Nursery.

He tells me there's been quite the influx over the weeks...but even through the chaos, he describes being allowed to remain open... as "profound gratitude."

Michael: "i feel it's a blessed situation.

On my end and their end."

What many in the community are desperately needing during this time...is food security.

Michael: "people have a lot of things in their life that they're not controlling anymore.

And gardening is a grounding.

You're growing healthy food.

You're growing beautiful flowers.

You can do it alone in the backyard."

Emily: "now that people are wanting to avoid grocery stores.

Growing your own food seems like a safe option.

Luckily we've been able to do it for a little bit."

One albany woman in a corvallis hospital received quite the surprise this afternoon...all from her window.

Sheila's husband, michael thorn-ton, gathered family and friends together, while still practicing social distancing, to bring an easter surprise.

Sheila was diagnosed with leukemia in early february and is in the hospital.

She's currently in remission but still is having follow up chemo treatments.

