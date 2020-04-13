Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 hours ago Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank Through the Beef Counts statewide initiative, Agri Beef donated 16,000 pounds of high-quality beef (equating to 85,000 3oz servings) to the Idaho Foodbank. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank LOCALAGRICULTURALINDUSTRIES... HITHARD BY THISPANDEMIC... AREALSO PITCHING IN.AGRI BEEF... WHICHIS HEADQUARTEREDIN BOISE... HASDONATED 16-THOUSAND POUNDSOF QUALITY BEEF TOTHE IDAHOFOODBANK.IT'S PART OF THELARGER "BEEFCOUNTS" PROGRAM...THAT PROVIDES MEATFOR HUNGRYFAMILIESTHROUGHOUT THEYEAR.HIGH QUALITYPROTEIN IS OFTENSCARCE IN THE FOODBANK NETWORK...BUT WITH SUPPORTFROM IDAHO CATTLERANCHERS...COMMUNITY FUNDRAISINGAND GROCERYRETAILERS SUCH ASALBERTSONS....THEPROGRAM HASCONSISTENTLYFILLED THE NEED.IT'S A K





