Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

Through the Beef Counts statewide initiative, Agri Beef donated 16,000 pounds of high-quality beef (equating to 85,000 3oz servings) to the Idaho Foodbank.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Agri Beef donates 16,000 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

LOCALAGRICULTURALINDUSTRIES... HITHARD BY THISPANDEMIC... AREALSO PITCHING IN.AGRI BEEF... WHICHIS HEADQUARTEREDIN BOISE... HASDONATED 16-THOUSAND POUNDSOF QUALITY BEEF TOTHE IDAHOFOODBANK.IT'S PART OF THELARGER "BEEFCOUNTS" PROGRAM...THAT PROVIDES MEATFOR HUNGRYFAMILIESTHROUGHOUT THEYEAR.HIGH QUALITYPROTEIN IS OFTENSCARCE IN THE FOODBANK NETWORK...BUT WITH SUPPORTFROM IDAHO CATTLERANCHERS...COMMUNITY FUNDRAISINGAND GROCERYRETAILERS SUCH ASALBERTSONS....THEPROGRAM HASCONSISTENTLYFILLED THE NEED.IT'S A K




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.