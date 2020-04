A Central Coast mother put on a special drive-by birthday for her autistic son

COVERAGE....A DRIVE BY BIRTHDAYFOR A MARINA BOYBROUGHT A LITTLEHAPPINESS TO ONENEIGHBORHOODNATURAL SOUNDFRIENDS AND FAMILYSURPRISED "MARCOINFANTE" WITH A "DRIVEBY" BIRTHDAY.IT'S HIS 12TH BIRTHDAYTODAY.HIS MOTHER SAYS HE ISON THE AUTISSPECTRUM AND THISWOULD HAVE BEEN HIFIRST PARTY WITH HISSCHOOLMATES .... NOWCANCELLED DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.

YEAHMARCUS''S MOTHERHOPED THE DRIVE BYBIRTHDAY FOR HER SONBROUGHT SOME JOY TOTHE NEIGHBORHOOD.AS A REMINDER IT ISNATIONAL AUTISMAWARENESS MONTH.FOR MORE INFORMATIONABOUT AUSTIM VISIT THEWEBSITE "AUTISMSOCIETY DOT ORHOPED THE DRIVE BYBIRTHDAY FOR HER SONBROUGHT SOME JOY TOTHE NEIGHBORHOOD.FOR MORE INFORMATIONABOUT AUSTIM VISIT TWEBSITE "AUTISMSOCIETY DOT ORG"WHICH IS ON YOURSCREEN.

