Local churches across Redding celebrated Easter virtually

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Has pushed places of worship to keep in touch with their community virtually on this holiday..

Action news now reporter karen alvarez is live in redding.

Karen, you spoke to a local church in redding about what it was like to stream today's easter service---what did they tell you?

Executive pastor at pathway church in redding---todd skinner---tells me the transition to stream services online---has been "different" but all in all, it's been a smooth one.

Skinner tells me easter services tends to draw over 1,000 people at their church--- but today there were 4 to 5 administrators making sure that easter service was streamed online.

When it comes to streaming services virtually--- skinner says it's not something new to them since they've been doing it for a while now--- it's caused us to have to do something, that i think, as we've been talking&amp; we're going to do more of as after we're allowed to meet together."

Skinner tells me the feedback from his congrgation has been a positive one---not being able to have that person-to person contact is something they look forward to having again.

Streaming services online is something many places of worship are doing right now---as they try to stay in touch with the community.

Reporting in redding, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

Pathway church is one of*man* local churches across the area that streamed easter celebrations online.

