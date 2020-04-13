San Carlos Grandpa Gets Easter Bunny To Surprise Grandsons While Sheltering In Place Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:23s - Published now San Carlos Grandpa Gets Easter Bunny To Surprise Grandsons While Sheltering In Place A San Carlos grandpa couldn't bear to see his grandsons cooped up on Easter, so he asked the Easter Bunny to hop on by the boys' homes and make some special deliveries on Sunday. (4-12-2020) 0

