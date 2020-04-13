Global  

Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer donned a doctor's coat on Easter Sunday (April 12), to honour medics on the frontlines of hospitals around the world battling to stop the spread of coronavirus.

0
Messages of thanks and hope in different languages were projected on the iconic statue, as well as flags from nations all over the world.

The images of doctors were also featured with messages urging people to stay at home.

More than 1.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 109,519 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on April 12.




