MnDot snowplows out for Easter snowfall

Right now?

Snow plow drivers are working hard to get the roads clear.

Kimt news three's zach gilleland checked in with the minnesota department of transportatio n about how they're dealing with the latest snow storm.

He joins us live now.xxx if you hadn't checked the weather in the past few days... you probably didn't expect to see snow today... but we got it... and got a lot of it.

Min?dot has been out all day making sure the streets of southern minnesota are clear for drivers.

101 snowplows are out on the roads in southeast minnesota for what could possibly be the last big snowfall of the year.

Even though today is easter, the workers are used to working holidays.

Min?dot spokesperson mike dougherty says because we're into april and the snow season is almost over... it's a lot easier for the snow plows to clear the snow.xxx "if we're in february and we get this amount of snow, they've got to be really looking at where they're putting that snow in the ditch and tending to it because they know that winter is far from over where as this, cross your fingers and hope this is our last gasp of winter dougherty says the snowplow drivers work in 12 hour shifts.

The next shift is coming in at midnight.