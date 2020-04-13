Easter Sunday celebration

64 louisiana parishes.

I's been an unforgettable easter for christians here in acadiana and around the world.

News1's rain augustine has a closer look.

The resurection of christ is normally celebrated with an abundance of family and friends.

But this year things are a little different.

I spoke to young adult pastor at destiny of faith church, alex lazard, on how although things are differnt this year, the meaning of the holiday remains the same.

"we definetly want people to look at the bright side, and allow their faith to give them courage and hope, and not be so down about things they see on their social feeds."pastor lazard says that the current circumstances provide an oppurtunity to re-evaluate wha's important in life."so often we can get so caught up and so stressed about tommorrow next week, next month, next year.

But the time w're in right now, you do't even know what tha's going to look like.

So it forces you to be present."

Daudrea smith is one of the many americans that attended easter sunday church via the internet.

"we are following the rules of social distinacing so this sunday we stayed home, and we attended church online."smith explains just how different this years holiday was."it was very different.

We would ussually go to my mother in laws house, w'll usually do like a crawfish boil."as the community faces uncertaincy during the covid-19 pandemic, pastor lazard reminds everyone that faith is the key componet to get through this season.

"our prayer is that you just lean into yout faith and you allow jesus to give you that life that he wanted us all to have."

In the holy