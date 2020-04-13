Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Easter Sunday celebration

Easter Sunday celebration

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Easter Sunday celebration
Easter Sunday celebration
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Easter Sunday celebration

64 louisiana parishes.

I's been an unforgettable easter for christians here in acadiana and around the world.

News1's rain augustine has a closer look.

The resurection of christ is normally celebrated with an abundance of family and friends.

But this year things are a little different.

I spoke to young adult pastor at destiny of faith church, alex lazard, on how although things are differnt this year, the meaning of the holiday remains the same.

"we definetly want people to look at the bright side, and allow their faith to give them courage and hope, and not be so down about things they see on their social feeds."pastor lazard says that the current circumstances provide an oppurtunity to re-evaluate wha's important in life."so often we can get so caught up and so stressed about tommorrow next week, next month, next year.

But the time w're in right now, you do't even know what tha's going to look like.

So it forces you to be present."

Daudrea smith is one of the many americans that attended easter sunday church via the internet.

"we are following the rules of social distinacing so this sunday we stayed home, and we attended church online."smith explains just how different this years holiday was."it was very different.

We would ussually go to my mother in laws house, w'll usually do like a crawfish boil."as the community faces uncertaincy during the covid-19 pandemic, pastor lazard reminds everyone that faith is the key componet to get through this season.

"our prayer is that you just lean into yout faith and you allow jesus to give you that life that he wanted us all to have."

In the holy




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChucksWife1973

ProudAmerican🇺🇸Sue RT @TimTebow: So excited to be teaming up with @louiegiglio ,@sadierob and more to deliver a message around the celebration of Easter and t… 1 minute ago

marypatriott

I SAY OPEN UP AMERICA RT @marypatriott: BREATHTAKING #Easter in quarantine celebration: I don’t know how just four people can make such a glorious sound: Sing Wi… 3 minutes ago

ClassicalKaccy

🇺🇸Olalekan KAZEEM🇳🇬 RT @TheresaTekenah: In celebration of Easter, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, today at the Aso Villa online Sunday Service, pr… 3 minutes ago

PadraigSagart

Pádraig Ó Cochláin RT @ChrisFaulkner97: To a Christian, Easter Sunday means everything when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. We rejoice in the k… 9 minutes ago

TheCaseyGroupRE

TheCaseygroupRE Sunday... Well we should actually say Easter Sunday! Definitely not our normal celebration which was odd. Honest… https://t.co/3rZtmzXeo8 14 minutes ago

Belogbelog

Highland Edna RT @ABSCBN: Newlyweds Matteo and Sarah celebrate their first Easter Sunday as a family with a simple celebration at home. https://t.co/mRU1… 16 minutes ago

greentaraspirit

Ida Longobardi 🙏🌸🙏💚🙏🌼We will never forget this Easter Sunday celebration🙏❤️🙏🌲🙏❄️ https://t.co/TLvcnJBSQj 16 minutes ago

lester_lipton

lester lipton @GenKasey21 I hope you had a very happy Easter Sunday, my dear Genny. Let us hope that the celebration of the resu… https://t.co/QizksOONUo 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.