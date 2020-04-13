easterbunny drive through

Though most kids didnt get the chance to see the easter bunny this year...one arts and entertainment company made sure some kids in acadiana did..

Owners of the fun co.

with the help of their two kids amelia and houston all pilled into the car and drove over 300 miles across acadiana to spread a little joy i can drive around with my family and i can be happy as well driving around and seeing everything because we go to tons of townsperon area lafayette youngsville all of the majority of church point we found a good bit thats where ali picard and her two girls got a spuprize visit from the easter bunny the girls were so excited i have two little girls one and two years old to my two year old so the easter bunny mama the easter bunny is here she was over the moon oh my gosh she was so cute after canceling their easter plans...ali is glad she was still able to have a memorable easter for her girls i's a tradition that we like to do take picture with the easter bunny every year so it was nice it was even more special that they came to our homethey are a wonderful family to do that for the children tha's out of the kindness of their heart tha's good people we totally appreciate themi's just a fun tradition for us to make other people smile because it makes us feel good i's really just a selfish move