Many Essential Grocery Store Employee Enjoyed Day Off For Easter

Kaylee Neal @eachilders34 I literally go to work once every 2 weeks and one trip to the grocery store once every 2 weeks. Each… https://t.co/D3bPeI72gk 1 hour ago

The Gandhi Guy #fastforpeace @Midwest_Chef @Unicorn36902 How many alcoholics do you think that would actually be, and how many would just buy be… https://t.co/py6IsdUWwQ 1 hour ago

Lynz @dmajumpsuit it's an exception because food is an essential. plus most grocery stores are implementing 2m spaces be… https://t.co/aJFLZ0SDvv 2 hours ago

Erik Schouie RT @ChadPergram: GOP Reps Biggs/Hice to Trump: It is impossible to argue that attending a worship service is any riskier than visiting the… 3 hours ago

Brampton's recorder @davemues @patrickbrownont Those people who are working 24/7 to keep BCH clean to prevent the spread? Many take tra… https://t.co/EKt7Gce8tE 3 hours ago