Doctor speaks to Fox 4 about flattening the COVID-19 curve

THE LATEST MODEL FROM THEINSTITUTE FOR HEALTH METRICS ANDEVALUATION SHOWS THE U.HITTING ITS PEAK IN CORONAVIRUSDEATHS TODAY... EASTER SUNDAY.BUT FLORIDA IS ANOTHER STORY."this is the peak for thecountry but for Florida it hasbeen moved to April 26th"Alejandro Perez-Trepicho//Meillennium Physician GroupChief Medical OfficerDR PEREZ- TREPICHIO WITHMILLENNIUM PHYSICIAN GROUP SAYSTHOSE ESTIMATIONS IN COVID-19CASES ARE STILL CHANGING ALL THETIME."determined by populationdensity and adherence to therecommended orders to remain athome except for essentialservices"WHILE MANY ARE STAYING HOME, HEHAS A MESSAGE FOR THOSE WHOSTILL AREN'T TAKING THINGSSERIOUSLY"you are not only disregardingwhat's good for the communitybut we are harming people if wedon't follow those things"AS SEEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY, THEAFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY HASBEEN HIT THE HARDEST"the obesity hypertensiondiabetes things that are verycommon in the communities wejust mentioned thaunfortunately, they fall underthis chronic condition, theywill suffer the worst outcome,"DR PEREZ- TREPICHIO SAYS TOFIRST SEEK VIRTUAL ASSISTANCE,BEFORE GOING into A PHYSICIAN"call the doctor let the doctorknow what your symptoms are"





