Covington County receives severe damage

THE STRUCTURE BEHIND ME WHICHLOOKS LIKE ITWAS A WAREHOUSE OR STORAGE HOUSEISDESTROYED.

TREES ARE DOWN ANDFAMILIES AREDOING EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO TRYAND PICK UP THE PIECES.NATS OF EMERGENCY VEHICLE SOTERNIE HARRELL/SEMINARY RESIDENT00:30"IT'S GONE AIN'T NOTHIN LEFT"ERNIE HARRIS LIVES OFF HIGHWAY49 IN SEMINARYAND HAS LOST EVERYTHING.

THESTORMTHAT CAME THROUGH COVINGTONCOUNTYFLIPPED VEHICLES OVER, TORETHROUGH TREESAND DESTROYED NUMEROUS HOMES.SOT ERNIE HARRELL00:17"THAT HOUSE WAS ROLLING ITPICKED IT UPPUT IT BACK DOWN THE TOP CAMEOFF OF IT ALLTHE STUFF STARTED FLYING IN THEAIR ANDWITHIN TWO MINUTES IT WAS OVER."THE STORM RAVAGED PARTS OFHIGHWAY 49SOUTH WHERE SEVERAL TREES FELLINTO THEROAD.

COLLINS RESIDENT GEORGEBARNES SAYSWHAT HE SAW LOOKED LIKE A HUGECLOUD.SOT GEORGE BARNES/ COLLINSRESIDENT 1:45"IT WAS LIKE MAYBE A MILE CLOUDI DIDN'T KNOW WHAT IT WAS I SAWCARS PULLED OVER."BARNES NEPHEW TONY BRIDGES SAYSOTHERTHAN HURRICANE KATRINA, HE'SNEVERSEEN ANYTHING LIKE THE STORM HEWITNESSEDSUNDAY EVENING.SOT TONY BRIDGES/COLLINSRESIDENT00:59"IT HIT REAL DARK ALL OF ASUDDEN LIKE I SAIDI GOT MY MOM OUT THE HOUSE ANDMY SISTERS AND LEFT AND WENT TOMY GRANDMAS HOUSE ITHIT ALL OF A SUDDEN YOU STARTEDHEARING POPSAND STUFF, LIGHTENING.

"FAMILIES SAY THIS EASTER SUNDAYIS ONETHEY'LL NEVER FORGET.

REPORTINGINCOVINGTON COUNTY, JH 16 WAPTNEWS.

THE WHITE HOUSE CANCELING ANEASTER TRADITION AMID THECORONAVIRUSOUTB