Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Las Vegas woman highlighted for efforts during pandemic

Las Vegas woman highlighted for efforts during pandemic

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Las Vegas woman highlighted for efforts during pandemic

Las Vegas woman highlighted for efforts during pandemic

Las Vegas woman highlighted for efforts during pandemic, She will be featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show on April 13 at 2 p.m.

On Channel 13 Action News.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Las Vegas woman highlighted for efforts during pandemic

FOR HER WORK DURING THECORONAVIRUS PADENMIC.JAYDE IS A COLLEGE STUDENT WHOJUST STARTED 'SHOPPINGANGELS'...TO HELP PURCHASEGOODS FOR AT-RISK PEOPLE.WE'VE GOT VOLUNTEERS.......ACROSS THE COUNTRY.YOU CAN CATCH JAYDE'S STORYTOMORROW ON 'THE KELLY CLARKSONSHOW'.THAT AIRS AT TWO IN THEAFTERNOON...RIGHT HERE ON KTNV.RIGHT NOW -- FEARING FOR




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.