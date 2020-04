Argenziano's feeds hundreds on Easter Sunday

SUNDAY.

IT WAS THE SECOND TIMETHE RESTAURANT DID THIS.

NINEON YOUR SIDE'S LUZDELIACABALLERO GIVES US A LOOKINSIDE THEIR HECTIC KITCHEN.TRT - 1:46 SOQWHEN YOU HEAR ARGENZIANOS YOUMAY THINK OF PIZZA, WINGS, ORFAMILY DINNERS BUT FOR EASTERSUNDAY THIS RESTAURANT TURNEDINTO A BREAKFAST JOINT FOR THECOMMUNITY.

NATS WE KNEW WEDBE SERVING BREAKFAST, BUT NONOT THIS CRAZY.

THIS IS PRETTYWILD.

ANNIE AND DOMINICKARGENZIANO COULDNT BELIEVEHOW MANY PEOPLE SHOWED UP FORBFAST ON EASTER SUNDAY I THINKPEOPLE ARE TRYING TO MAKE USRUN OUT.

THATS GOOD THOUGH.

ICANT BELIEVE THEY RE LINEDOUT DOWN THE STREET...THE LINEWAS ALL THE WAY DOWN HOUGHTONROAD.

A SIGHT THE PROUD OWNERSOF ARGENZIANOS ARE THANKFULFOR TO SEE HOW COMMUNITIES AREREALLY COMING TOGETHER RIGHTNOW IS UNBELIEVABLE.

IT REALLYIS.

KILEY ROBINSON AND HERFAMILY WERE AMONG THOSE WHOPULLED UP TO SHOW THEIRSUPPORT WEVE BEEN HERE 17YEARS...ITS JUST AMAZING.ITS JUST EVERYTHING IS SOOVERWHELMING.

ITS AWESOME.

ITMAKES YOU FEEL GOOD.

YOU KNOWYOU SEE EVERYONE CARING ABOUTEACH OTHER AND DOING SOMETHINGTHATS NOT FOR MONEY, ITSFREE AND ITS PRETTY COOLPEOPLE ARE STILL TAKING CAREOF EACH OTHER LIKE THAT.

NATSAND THOUGH THEY HAD TO GET UPEARLY NATS ANNIE AND DOMINKSAY THEYD DO IT TIME AND TIMEAGAIN TO GIVE BACK TO ACOMMUNITY WHO HAS GIVEN THEMTHE MOST FOR ALMOST TWODECADES.

WEVE BEEN HERE 17YEARS...ITS JUST AMAZING.ITS JUST EVERYTHING IS SOOVERWHELMING.

ITS AWESOME.THE COUPLE SAYS PEOPLE EVENSTOPPED BY TO JUST GIVE ADONATION, WHICH IS THEN SPLITAMONGST EMPLOYEES.

NATS AND IFYOURE WONDERING IF THE WILLBE DOING FREE BREAKFAST IN THEFUTURE& WELL BE DOING IT, ATLEAST A COUPLE TIMES A MONTH,UNTIL THE WORLD GETS BACK TONORMAL.

NATS BECAUSE THEYBELIEVE THE COMMUNITY DESERVESTO BE TAKEN CARE OF.

THANK YOUFOR COMING OUT AND SUPPORTINGUS AND SUPPORTING OUR FAMILY.KEEP YOUR HEAD UP AND KEEPTRUCKING.

WERE GOING TO GETTHROUGH THIS.

THANK YOU FORALL YOUR SUPPORT ANDEVERYTHING YOUVE DONE FOR USFOR YEARS.

EAT LOCAL...SUPPORTALL YOU LOCAL RESTAURANTS.NATS LUZDELIA CABALLERO KGUN9ON YOUR SIDEA GROUP OF CYCLISTS --CELEBRATED EASTER ON THE