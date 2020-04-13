Donald Trump to Hold Talks on American Funding of the 'WHO'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has yet again turned his attention to the failings of the World Health Organization and hinted that he will be holding talks about their U.S. funding next week.

During his White House press briefing last Friday, Trump slammed the UN organization for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis and letting China, "get the better of the argument." The WHO is under fire for their continued and unwavering praise of China, despite the fact Xi Jinping's regime suppressed information about the coronavirus and inhumanely delayed efforts to prevent its outbreak.

Trump has also accused the WHO of being, "China-centric" while the CIA told White House officials that Beijing was feeding the WHO false numbers, a claim that holds water considering China's infamous lack of clarity.

Regarding funding the WHO, Trump said, "I don't like that." "I don't think that's appropriate, I don't think it's fair to the American people." "I tell that to President Xi, I tell that to Dr. Tedros.

We are going to be talking about that next week in great detail." "We want to make sure money is properly spent.

Why is the US paying $500 million a year, why is China paying, this year, $42 million dollars?

"The answer always turns out to be in China's favor." Trump said he was looking into the possibility that he would halt the United States' funding of the World Health Organization for not having informed the world community on time about the threat of the coronavirus.

Trump said in a tweet: "The WHO really blew it.

For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric.

We will be giving that a good look.

Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on.

Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" His comments prompted the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros to warn that politicizing the coronavirus will mean more "body bags" as the US death toll tops 22,000, a statement coming from the head of the organization that bans Taiwan from the WHO because of politics.

