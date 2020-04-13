Global  

Pet dog miraculously survives leopard attack in west Indian residence

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
CCTV footage captured the moment a wild leopard entered a bungalow in Una, India, and attacked a pet dog sleeping.

The footage, filmed on April 9, shows the leopard leap over a wall and begin to attack the dog.

Luckily the dog manages to fend off the leopard until a passing car scared it away.

The owners of the dog have lodged a complaint with the forest officials about the incident.

