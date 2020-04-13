Global  

Australian family create supermarket at home for 87-year-old grandmother with dementia

A family living in New South Wales have made a supermarket in their home for their 87-year-old grandmother during the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

As Hendrika van Genderen has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia, her son's family thought of a way to bring her weekly routine to her.

Jason van Genderen explains why his family thought of this idea for his mum: "One of the big things she hangs her week on is her weekly shopping trip.

So we can't take her to the shops anymore but what he thought we'd do is open up a supermarket at home." This footage was filmed on April 10.




