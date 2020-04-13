Ryan Reynolds reignites funny feud with Hugh Jackman Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published now Ryan Reynolds reignites funny feud with Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds joked Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as the actress and her husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary. 0

