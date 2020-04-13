Latin America turns to faith during coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published now Latin America turns to faith during coronavirus pandemic As COVID-19 sweeps across the economically struggling region, many Catholics turn to church for support. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Zyite Latin America turns to faith during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/9ewCJnP1lO 1 minute ago Africa Times of News Latin America turns to faith during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/2gdayhSEAj 3 minutes ago