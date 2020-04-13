Curse Of The Blind Dead movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the 14th century, a group of Satan worshipers, the Knight Templars, is captured during a ritual and brutally murdered by the locals.

Just before the execution, the Knights swear to return from their graves to haunt the village and the nearby forest.

Centuries later, in a post-apocalyptic future, a man and his daughter try to survive against both the Undead Knights and a sect commanded by a mad preacher.

Director: Raffaele Picchio Writers: Francesco H.

Aliberti, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Lorenzo Paviano Stars: Aaron Stielstra, Alice Zanini, Francesca Pellegrini