Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Curse Of The Blind Dead movie

Curse Of The Blind Dead movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Curse Of The Blind Dead movie

Curse Of The Blind Dead movie

Curse Of The Blind Dead movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the 14th century, a group of Satan worshipers, the Knight Templars, is captured during a ritual and brutally murdered by the locals.

Just before the execution, the Knights swear to return from their graves to haunt the village and the nearby forest.

Centuries later, in a post-apocalyptic future, a man and his daughter try to survive against both the Undead Knights and a sect commanded by a mad preacher.

Director: Raffaele Picchio Writers: Francesco H.

Aliberti, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Lorenzo Paviano Stars: Aaron Stielstra, Alice Zanini, Francesca Pellegrini

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.