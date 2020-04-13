Global  

Festival of Baisakhi amid Coronavirus lockdown, devotees visit Golden Temple | Oneindia News

Devotees in Amritsar’s Golden Temple took a holy dip on the occasion of ‘Baisakhi’.

Locals celebrated the festival amid coronavirus lockdown in the nation.

On April 12, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder appealed to people to pray from homes on the special occasion keeping in mind the tough situation.

