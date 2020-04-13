Global  

Lampard: Chelsea won't copy City, Liverpool

Lampard: Chelsea won't copy City, Liverpool

Lampard: Chelsea won’t copy City, Liverpool

Speaking on The Football Show, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side will look to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League their own way, and won’t copy Liverpool or Manchester City.

