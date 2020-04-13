Global  

FORECAST: Monday morning

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:58s - Published
FORECAST: Monday morning
FORECAST: Monday morning
Tweets about this

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 RT @AnthonyWTKR: #DEVELOPING: That wind is really starting to go this morning. Potential severe storms about to roll in. Secure your stuff… 5 minutes ago

891maxfm

89.1 Max FM Good morning! Today's forecast: Windy with periods of rain and the risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 15.… https://t.co/Rao2ZyNUHr 5 minutes ago

country102onair

Country 102 FM Good morning! Today's forecast: Windy with periods of rain and the risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 15.… https://t.co/h9QonIE9Tb 5 minutes ago

977maxfm

97.7 Max FM Good morning! Today's forecast: Windy with periods of rain and the risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 15.… https://t.co/m2xwBVXBRL 5 minutes ago

dougmeehan

Doug Meehan RT @Met_CindyFitz: Good Monday morning! Rain is moving in now and it will be with us all day long. Strong, potentially damaging winds exp… 7 minutes ago

Met_CindyFitz

Cindy Fitzgibbon Good Monday morning! Rain is moving in now and it will be with us all day long. Strong, potentially damaging wind… https://t.co/Xp1Is6SZXe 10 minutes ago

AnthonyWTKR

Anthony Sabella #DEVELOPING: That wind is really starting to go this morning. Potential severe storms about to roll in. Secure your… https://t.co/GnOomCUjO7 12 minutes ago

samantha_german

Samantha German TORNADO WATCH: Tornado Watch until Noon Monday for Peninsula, inland Southside, inland NC https://t.co/pBVPgxot2g https://t.co/iGEiNDHwTe 17 minutes ago

