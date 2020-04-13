Global  

Chequers - The countryside retreat where Boris Johnson will recuperate

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Boris Johnson is recuperating at his official country retreat, as he takes some time off from the top job following his coronavirus battle.

The Prime Minister has been reunited with his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds and will spend time at the 16th-century Buckinghamshire mansion, following a seven-night spell in hospital during which he said “things could have gone either way”.

