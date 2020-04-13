Global  

Maharashtra becomes first Indian state to cross 2000 Covid-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has now crossed 2000.

59 more cases were added in Mumbai itself with the total number of cases now reaching 1357.

Maharashtra has conducted 41,019 tests so far which is also the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned that lockdown may be extended beyond April 30th if people do not cooperate with the government.

