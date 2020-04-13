Global  

Christ the Redeemer illuminated as doctor

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Christ the Redeemer illuminated as doctor
Images of thanks and hope were projected onto the statue in Rio de Janeiro.
Tweets about this

wagnerss88

Wagner Santos RT @CNN: Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday, in a tribute to front-line healthcare… 21 seconds ago

LongingLogos

Longing Logos "Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday, in a tribute to front-… https://t.co/5NI3tB2RSZ 4 minutes ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday, in a tribute to front-l… https://t.co/rcsakZetLF 4 minutes ago

