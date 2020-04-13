Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut

A policeman’s hand was chopped off with a sword after he was attacked by a group of Nihangs in Punjab on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh’s was rushed to the hospital and his hand was reattached after plastic surgery.

Hindustan Times spoke to SSP Mandeep Singh who said that the hand which helps cannot be cut down.

The cop added that Nihangs shouldn’t be vilified as criminal elements were involved in the attack.

The police arrested 11 people after the dramatic operation.

