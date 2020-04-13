Cape Coral family's coronavirus-safe birthday party Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:13s - Published now Cape Coral family's coronavirus-safe birthday party Cape Coral, Fla. -- A lot of people wanted to celebrate a cape coral girl’s first birthday party. The coronavirus kind of threw a wrench in those plans. But, everyone found a workaround. 0

