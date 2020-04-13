Bosnich: Spurs would have to sell Kane for £200m Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:20s - Published now Bosnich: Spurs would have to sell Kane for £200m Mark Bosnich believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levey would ‘snap Manchester United’s hand off’ if they offered £200m for England captain Harry Kane. 0

