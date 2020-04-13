Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How the coronavirus came to Germany

How the coronavirus came to Germany

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published
How the coronavirus came to Germany
This is how German researchers traced the spread of the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How the coronavirus came to Germany

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration with Reuters, Germany's Patient Zero was a Chinese woman working at the Shanghai branch of Webasto Group, a German car parts supplier.

The woman's parents visited her from Wuhan before she left for Germany to attend meetings at the company's headquarters.

In order to trace back the origin of the spread, doctors looked into the records of staff meetings and interviewed employees.

Through the information they gathered, they found that the first German person infected by the Chinese woman was sitting next to her during a meeting on January 20.

Evidence showed that the fourth person to be infected, or case #4, had been in regular contact with the Chinese woman.

On January 22, case #4 sat back to back with a co-worker at the office canteen, where they shared a salt shaker.

Researchers believe this is when the coworker became the fifth person to be infected.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Chinese woman brings coronavirus into Germany 2.

Researchers trace back string of infections 3.

First German case of coronavirus 4.

Fourth case spreads the virus through a saltshaker VOICEOVER (in English): "According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration with Reuters, Germany's Patient Zero was a Chinese woman working at the Shanghai branch of Webasto Group, a German car parts supplier.

The woman's parents visited her from Wuhan before she left for Germany to attend meetings at the company's headquarters." "In order to trace back the origin of the spread, doctors looked into the records of staff meetings and interviewed employees." "Through the information they gathered, they found that the first German person infected by the Chinese woman was sitting next to her during a meeting on January 20." "Evidence showed that the fourth person to be infected, or case #4, had been in regular contact with the Chinese woman.

On January 22, case #4 sat back to back with a co-worker at the office canteen, where they shared a salt shaker.

Researchers believe this is when the coworker became the fifth person to be infected." SOURCES: Euractive/Reuters https://www.euractiv.com/section/coronavirus/news/pass-the-salt-how-coronavirus-came-to-germany-and-how-it-was-traced/ *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharleyChetto

Charley Chetto RT @FrederikaW: Germany's patient zero - how passing the salt cellar in a german canteen kick started the national spread of covid19 https:… 14 minutes ago

KeeratK39941059

Keerat Kaur RT @NavtaranS: #WaheGuruJi! The Dera official in #Jalandhar died due to #Covid_19 #Positive which was found after his death. He was #German… 17 minutes ago

SueScarrott

Susan Scarrott Interesting story of finding #coronavirus 'Patient Zero' in Germany... & scientists track & trace! https://t.co/fiEHuKSCD9 22 minutes ago

jamescubye

James @matthaig1 Then of course this reaction as well by Germany https://t.co/iloGvSEaXm 1 hour ago

FrederikaW

Frederika Whitehead Germany's patient zero - how passing the salt cellar in a german canteen kick started the national spread of covid19 https://t.co/IvXNxLByCo 2 hours ago

Luismatheu3

Luis matheu @realDonaldTrump The right question but Wrong answers but there Is a Clue cases to Germany came from Austria , look… https://t.co/9hSgJkBG9P 11 hours ago

mkholly_mh

Mark Holly RT @starsandstripes: Emilio J. DiPalma fought in Germany at the end of WWII and stood guard during a trial of Nazi war criminals in Nurembe… 12 hours ago

vsyelania41

Yelania RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Pass the salt: how coronavirus came to Germany, and how it was traced https://t.co/EoyWDno1dI 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.