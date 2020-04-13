How the coronavirus came to Germany

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration with Reuters, Germany's Patient Zero was a Chinese woman working at the Shanghai branch of Webasto Group, a German car parts supplier.

The woman's parents visited her from Wuhan before she left for Germany to attend meetings at the company's headquarters.

In order to trace back the origin of the spread, doctors looked into the records of staff meetings and interviewed employees.

Through the information they gathered, they found that the first German person infected by the Chinese woman was sitting next to her during a meeting on January 20.

Evidence showed that the fourth person to be infected, or case #4, had been in regular contact with the Chinese woman.

On January 22, case #4 sat back to back with a co-worker at the office canteen, where they shared a salt shaker.

Researchers believe this is when the coworker became the fifth person to be infected.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Chinese woman brings coronavirus into Germany 2.

Researchers trace back string of infections 3.

First German case of coronavirus 4.

Fourth case spreads the virus through a saltshaker VOICEOVER (in English): "According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration with Reuters, Germany's Patient Zero was a Chinese woman working at the Shanghai branch of Webasto Group, a German car parts supplier.

The woman's parents visited her from Wuhan before she left for Germany to attend meetings at the company's headquarters." "In order to trace back the origin of the spread, doctors looked into the records of staff meetings and interviewed employees." "Through the information they gathered, they found that the first German person infected by the Chinese woman was sitting next to her during a meeting on January 20." "Evidence showed that the fourth person to be infected, or case #4, had been in regular contact with the Chinese woman.

On January 22, case #4 sat back to back with a co-worker at the office canteen, where they shared a salt shaker.

Researchers believe this is when the coworker became the fifth person to be infected." SOURCES: Euractive/Reuters https://www.euractiv.com/section/coronavirus/news/pass-the-salt-how-coronavirus-came-to-germany-and-how-it-was-traced/ *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377