People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 hour ago People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades' Due to the reduced air pollution during India's coronavirus lockdown. The Himalayan mountain range can now be seen from more than 100 miles away. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Milena Leoncini RT @starax: People in India can see the Himalayas now . With awe. We have a unique chance .Let’s clean the energy mix of the world and let’… 15 minutes ago jo RT @RamCNN: People in Indian plains can see the Himalayas (a couple of hundred km away) for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdown ea… 34 minutes ago jo People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdown eases air pollution… https://t.co/ck9roJjQie 34 minutes ago Eric Shahzar People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in decades, as the lockdown eases air pollution - via… https://t.co/lFfrLNl5Yi 48 minutes ago Gordon Housley RT @BatesJenny: Ha! This is clever & funny & no doubt based on India’s experiences https://t.co/g2UUjpmuKT Sadly #AirPollution is deadly se… 1 hour ago jenny bates Ha! This is clever & funny & no doubt based on India’s experiences https://t.co/g2UUjpmuKT Sadly #AirPollution is d… https://t.co/CEj49Mjwb1 1 hour ago Siddharthya Roy @Dillita1 The headline says: “People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdow… https://t.co/J0rFNmQKgj 2 hours ago Extinction Rebellion Portsmouth RT @tveitdal: Himalayas seen for first time in decades from 125 miles away after pollution drop https://t.co/Pv5EPBZN2f People in northern… 2 hours ago