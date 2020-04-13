Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades'

People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades'

People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades'

Due to the reduced air pollution during India's coronavirus lockdown.

The Himalayan mountain range can now be seen from more than 100 miles away.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

milenaleoncini_

Milena Leoncini RT @starax: People in India can see the Himalayas now . With awe. We have a unique chance .Let’s clean the energy mix of the world and let’… 15 minutes ago

JOMRTTE

jo RT @RamCNN: People in Indian plains can see the Himalayas (a couple of hundred km away) for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdown ea… 34 minutes ago

JOMRTTE

jo People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdown eases air pollution… https://t.co/ck9roJjQie 34 minutes ago

ESShahzar

Eric Shahzar People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in decades, as the lockdown eases air pollution - via… https://t.co/lFfrLNl5Yi 48 minutes ago

DonWurkin

Gordon Housley RT @BatesJenny: Ha! This is clever & funny & no doubt based on India’s experiences https://t.co/g2UUjpmuKT Sadly #AirPollution is deadly se… 1 hour ago

BatesJenny

jenny bates Ha! This is clever & funny & no doubt based on India’s experiences https://t.co/g2UUjpmuKT Sadly #AirPollution is d… https://t.co/CEj49Mjwb1 1 hour ago

siddharthyaroy

Siddharthya Roy @Dillita1 The headline says: “People in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in 'decades,' as the lockdow… https://t.co/J0rFNmQKgj 2 hours ago

XRPortsmouth

Extinction Rebellion Portsmouth RT @tveitdal: Himalayas seen for first time in decades from 125 miles away after pollution drop https://t.co/Pv5EPBZN2f People in northern… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.