West Lafayette schools raising money to help teachers with e-learning supplies

Comes as the coronavirus forces classes to be taught online.

News 18's marlee thomas is in studio this morning with how this may alleviate the burden of e-learning on teachers.

Marlee?

Trevor, the west lafayette schools education foundation had to postpone its fundraier event this year.

In the past, the annual scarlet and gray dinner allowed them to raise money for various programs the school offers.

But with it being postponed, the education foundation is working to raise money in a different way.

Leaders are hoping to raise at least five thousand dollars to benefit all the teachers in their district.

The money will be given as gift cards to the 160 teachers at the elementary, intermediate and junior/senior high school.

They can then use that money to buy supplies for their virtual classrooms. education foundation director crystle helderman says the teachers can use the gift cards to better their virtual classroom leaders are hoping to raise at least five thousand dollars to benefit all the teachers depending on how much we really get.

So they can make their virtual classrooms what they want.

So far, they have raised twenty-five hundred of their 5- thousand dollar goal.

The online semester ends may 15th for west lafayette schools.

We have information on how to donate to the fund on wlfi.com.

Marlee thomas, news 18.

