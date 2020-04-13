Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > West Lafayette schools raising money to help teachers with e-learning supplies

West Lafayette schools raising money to help teachers with e-learning supplies

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
West Lafayette schools raising money to help teachers with e-learning supplies

West Lafayette schools raising money to help teachers with e-learning supplies

West Lafayette Schools Education Foundation is working to raise money for its teachers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

West Lafayette schools raising money to help teachers with e-learning supplies

Comes as the coronavirus forces classes to be taught online.

News 18's marlee thomas is in studio this morning with how this may alleviate the burden of e-learning on teachers.

Marlee?

Trevor, the west lafayette schools education foundation had to postpone its fundraier event this year.

In the past, the annual scarlet and gray dinner allowed them to raise money for various programs the school offers.

But with it being postponed, the education foundation is working to raise money in a different way.

Leaders are hoping to raise at least five thousand dollars to benefit all the teachers in their district.

The money will be given as gift cards to the 160 teachers at the elementary, intermediate and junior/senior high school.

They can then use that money to buy supplies for their virtual classrooms. education foundation director crystle helderman says the teachers can use the gift cards to better their virtual classroom leaders are hoping to raise at least five thousand dollars to benefit all the teachers depending on how much we really get.

So they can make their virtual classrooms what they want.

So far, they have raised twenty-five hundred of their 5- thousand dollar goal.

The online semester ends may 15th for west lafayette schools.

We have information on how to donate to the fund on wlfi.com.

Marlee thomas, news 18.

Trustees at indiana university have




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.