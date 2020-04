Monday 5:15 a.m. forecast Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:56s - Published now Monday 5:15 a.m. forecast We won't see much of a warmup today, with highs only reaching 30 by this afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Monday 5:15 a.m. forecast MOUNTAINS.Brian: METEOROLOGIST LISAHIDALGO JOINS US FROM HER HOMEWEATHER STUDIO.STORM IS NOT DONE WITH US YET.Lisa: NO, WE HAVE ANOTHER DAY OFSNOW, AND IT'S JUST STARTED TOPICK UP IN THE LAST 45 MINUTESTO AN HOUR, A GOOD FRESH HALF TOAN INCH OF SNOW ON THE GROUNDYESTERDAY.THE OTHER STORY, HOW COLD IT ISTHIS MORNING.YOU'LL WANT A JACKET, HAT,GLOVES, WIND CHILLS TO SEE UPAND DOWN THE FRONT RANGE.ONLY IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ANDTEENS, SO A COLD START TO OURMONDAY MORNING.NOT MUCH OF A WARM-UP.THIS AFTERNOON, UPPER 20S TONEAR 30°°.IT WILL BE COLD, THE SNOW WILLCONTINUE.PICK UP ANOTHER 1 TO 3 INCHESAND TONIGHT, AND SEE HOW ITSTAYS ACTIVE THROUGH THE DAY ANDPRETTY COLD.WE ARE TYPICALLY IN THE LOW 60SFOR AFTERNOON HIGHS.TODAY, CALLING FOR, WELL, 28 TONEAR 30°°.A COLD START TO THE WEEK WITH





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sean Gaffney RT @GovNedLamont: A powerful storm is forecast to impact Connecticut that will cause strong winds Monday afternoon into the evening, which… 4 seconds ago Broward County Environment Views from Lauderdale By The Sea on this monday morning. ☀️ The #AirQuality forecast for #BrowardCounty - April 13… https://t.co/MXZ29pZLsL 48 seconds ago Deviant Tru Masta RT @weatherchannel: High wind warnings are in effect in parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes today. Power outages and tree damage could o… 2 minutes ago Cheltenham Weather ⛅ Monday 13 April 2020 11:57 BST Cheltenham forecast for the next 12 hours: Settled fine #Cheltenham #WeatherForecast https://t.co/Tt06tnSAYU 3 minutes ago Lexi Birmingham We will see some much needed quiet, beautiful weather days for the week ahead. You can watch what we can expect and… https://t.co/roi2fLJ0wJ 3 minutes ago thetraderinyou It's #monday. #opportunity awaits. We kick off our daily #forextrading forecasts with #GBPUSD… https://t.co/ZxNRvertXe 4 minutes ago WX2BC BergenSkywarn NWS New York NY is noting possible SKYWARN Activation for today (Monday). Please report responsibility as noted in… https://t.co/oNf9V7eg1q 4 minutes ago Matt Serwe KETV Cold northwest winds control the forecast over the next few days. Highs stay about 20° below average, and there are… https://t.co/Z9zBwHbouZ 4 minutes ago