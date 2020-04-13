Home testing company waiting for permission to sell Coronavirus test Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:53s - Published now Home testing company waiting for permission to sell Coronavirus test 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Home testing company waiting for permission to sell Coronavirus test THE CITY SAYS PREVIOUS EFFORTSTO KEEP PEOPLE FROM GATHERINGDID NOT WORK.Brian: A COMPANY THAT OFFERSHOME TESTING KITS FROMEVERYTHING FROM VITAMINDEFICIENCY TO HIV, IS WAITING ONAPPROVAL FOR A TESTING KIT FORTHE CORONAVIRUS.FOR NOW, THE TEST FROM LET'S GETCHECKED ARE GOING TO MEDICALFACILITIES.THE TESTS HAVE TWO PARTS, PARTONE IS A 15-MINUTE BLOOD SCREENTO LOOK FOR ANTIBODIES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Freak'n Einstein🌊 One example of how the lack of testing affects real lives... Wife's work, who process foods, had an employee call i… https://t.co/WZyb6R3Hl1 4 days ago