shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Move It Monday: Legs SHAPE AT HOME WITHNO WEIGHTS.WE PARTNERED WITHEDGE BODYBOOTCAMP TO GIVEYOU A GREATWORKOUT AND TODAYIT'S LEG DAY.MIKE584101 09:15 SOWE'RE GOING TO STEPFORWARD, BUTYOU'RE JUST GOINGTO DROP STRAIGHTDOWN.MISSY HENRY SAYSTHE WORD LUNGEMEANS SOMETHINGELSE WHEN IT COMESTO WORKING OUT.MIKE584101 9:20WE'RE NOT ACTUALLYLUNGING FORWARD,WE'RE STEPPING ANDDROPPING THAT KNEESTRAIGHT TOWARDSTHE GROUND ANDKEEPING THAT CHESTUP.IF YOU HAVE BADKNEES, MISSY SAYSUP.IF YOU HAVE BADKNEES, MISSY SAYSYOU CAN DO ABACKWARDS LUNGE.MIKE584101 9:35 ITTENDS TO PUT LESSPRESSURE ON THATKNEE.SO JUST PEOPLE HAVETHOSE OPTIONS.ONCE YOU FIND ACOMFORTABLEMOVEMENT, DO 12 SIXON EACH LEG.MIKE584101 10:10 ILIKE TO TELL PEOPLEKIND OF PUSHTHROUGH THAT HEELOF THAT FRONT LEGSO THAT YOU CANRETURN BACK TOTHAT SAME STATION.NEXT IS SUMO SQUATPULSES.START BY PUTTINGYOUR FEET A BITWIDER THAN YOURSHOULDERS.MIKE584101 11:26 ANDTHEN WE'RE GOINGTO SLIGHTLY POINTTHOSE TOES OUT.THEN FROM HERE.I'M GOING TO DRIVEMY KNEES OUTTOWARDS MY TOESTO GET INTO THATSUMO SQUAT SO I'MGOING TO FEEL ITMORE IN MY INNERTHIGHS AND THEN I'MGOING TO PULSEFROM RIGHT HERE.GO AS LOW AS YOUCAN COMFORTABLYAND PULSE UP ANDDOWN 20 TIMES.MIKE584101 12:20MAKE SURE YOURWEIGHT IS JUST SORTOF OVER THAT BALLOF YOUR FOOT.THERE YOU GO.NEXT, YOU'RE GOINGTO DO SOMETHINGCALLED A GOODMORNING.00:14 I LIKE TO TELLPEOPLE TO ROLLTHEIR SHOULDERSBACK AND A NOW NICEPROUD CHEST ANDTHEN WE'RE GOINGTO SIT OUR BUTTBACK.SO YOUR KNEES ARESOFT AND THEN FROMTHERE, I'M JUSTGOING TO BEND OVERAT THE WAIST LIKE I'MTOUCHING MY TOES,FEEL THAT PULL INTHOSE HAMSTRINGSAND THEN YOU'REGOING TO STAND UPAND SQUEEZE YOURGLUTS.IT LOOKS A LITTLESILLY, BUT MISSY SAYSIT GIVES YOUR LOWERBODY A GREATWORKOUT.MIKE584102 01:03SOFT BEND AND THENYOU REALLY FEELTHAT RIGHT IN YOURGLUTES ANDHAMSTRINGS ANDWE'RE HINGING SOTHAT OUR CHEST ISPARALLEL TO THEGROUND.AFTER 12 GOODMORNINGS IT'S TIMETO RAISE YOURHEART RATE WITH 20SQUAT JUMPS SOSTART YOURSELF OFFIN THE SQUATPOSITION.MIKE584102 02:25 MYFEET ARE GOING TO HIP OROULD-DTHART AND JUSTSLIGHTLY POINTOSE TS OUT. WE DONPL,UT JUST IGHTLY POINNTHOSE TOTHEN, I'M GOING TODRIVE MY KNEES OUTTO GET TO MY FULLRANGE OF MOTIONSQUAT AND THEN IJUST JUMPING ANDBACK.IF YOU'RE NOTCOMFORTABLEJUMPING MISSY SAYSYOU CAN CHANGE ITUP.MIKE584102 02:05FOR LOW IMPACTOPTIONS PEOPLECOULD DEFINITELYTRADE OUT SQUATJUMPS FOR JUSTWALKING THE STAIRSOR FOR DOING STEP-UPS.THOSE MOVES ASMANY TIMES AS YOUCAN IN 20 MINUTES.IF YOU WANT TO MAKEIT A LITTLE HARDER,YOU CAN ADD SOMEWEIGHT TO THEWORKOUT.YOU CAN USE BOOKSWATER GALLONS ORSOME SOUP CANS.AFTER THAT...YOU CAN COOL DOWNAND STRETCH.IF YOU DIDN'T GET ACHANCE TO WRITE ALLTHAT DOWN, DON'TWORRY.WE HAVE AN ARTICLEWITH ALL THE INFO ONOUR WEBSITE ON 3-NEWS-NOW-DOT-COM.





