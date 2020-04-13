Global  

Alvin and the Chipmunks The Squeakquel Movie (2009)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Alvin and the Chipmunks The Squeakquel Movie Trailer HD (2009) - Plot synopsis: The world-famous singing preteen chipmunk trio return to contend with the pressures of school, celebrity, and a rival female music group known as The Chipettes.

Director: Betty Thomas Writers: Jon Vitti, Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger It is the second live action/animated film starring Alvin and the Chipmunks and stars Zachary Levi, David Cross, and Jason Lee with the voices of Justin Long, Matthew Gray Gubler, Jesse McCartney, Amy Poehler, Anna Faris and Christina Applegate.

Genre: Animation, Comedy

