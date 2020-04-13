Combat Shock movie (1984) - Rick Giovinazzo, Veronica Stork, Mitch Maglio Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:21s - Published 3 days ago Combat Shock movie (1984) - Rick Giovinazzo, Veronica Stork, Mitch Maglio Plot synopsis: A dangerously disturbed Vietnam veteran struggles with life 15 years after his return home, and slowly falls into insanity from his gritty urban lifestyle. Director: Buddy Giovinazzo Writer: Buddy Giovinazzo Stars: Rick Giovinazzo, Veronica Stork, Mitch Maglio Genre; Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this