What's Up Doc movie (1972) - Barbra Streisand, Ryan O'Neal, Madeline Kahn Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:46s - Published 6 days ago What's Up Doc movie (1972) - Barbra Streisand, Ryan O'Neal, Madeline Kahn What's Up Doc movie trailer (1972) - Plot synopsis: The accidental mix-up of four identical plaid overnight bags leads to a series of increasingly wild and wacky situations. Director: Peter Bogdanovich Writers: Buck Henry, David Newman, Robert Benton Stars: Barbra Streisand, Ryan O'Neal, Madeline Kahn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this