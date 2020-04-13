Top Secret! movie (1984) - Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge

Plot synopsis: Parody of WWII spy movies in which an American rock and roll singer becomes involved in a Resistance plot to rescue a scientist imprisoned in East Germany.

Directors: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker Writers: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker It stars Val Kilmer (in his film debut role) and Lucy Gutteridge alongside a supporting cast featuring Omar Sharif, Peter Cushing, Michael Gough, and Jeremy Kemp.