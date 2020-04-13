Prime Cut movie (1972) Lee Marvin, Gene Hackman, Sissy Spacek, Angel Tompkins

Prime Cut movie (1972) - Plot synopsis: A vicious Kansas City slaughterhouse owner and his hick family are having a bloody "beef" with the Chicago crime syndicate over profits from their joint illegal operations.

Top enforcer Nick Devlin is sent to straighten things out.

Director: Michael Ritchie Writer: Robert Dillon Cast: Lee Marvin, Gene Hackman, Sissy Spacek, Angel Tompkins Genre: Action, Crime