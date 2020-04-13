FDA approves blood purification device Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published now FDA approves blood purification device The FDA has approved a blood purification device that will help those in ICU with COVID-19 to recover quicker. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FDA approves blood purification device TO THINK ABOUT WHICH BUSINESSESTO REOPENA BLOOD PURIFICATION SYSTEM TOTREAT COVID PATIENTS, NOW HASFEDERAL APPROVAL.THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATIONISSUED THE EMERGENCY ORDERFRIDAYTHE SYSTEM TAKES A PATIENT’SBLOOD, FILTERS IT, THEN RETURNSTHE BLOOD BACK TO THE PATIENT.IT CAN BE USED TO TREAT ADULTSWITH COVID-19 WHO ARE IN THEI-C-U, WITH CONFIRMED ORIMMINENT RESPIRATORY FAILURE.THE F-D-A SAYS THE APP





You Might Like

Tweets about this AquariusRising FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/JdsSpDJAJo 10 hours ago Françoise Morvan #emojiBZH FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/ghBpIrRp3u 17 hours ago Syeda Abbas RT @cleveland19news: FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/THnsbhluaE 18 hours ago Chuck Tierney RT @LifeboatHQ: FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/T8nkD8XNkN 19 hours ago Lifeboat Foundation FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/T8nkD8XNkN 21 hours ago dj_Tzo RT @wsfa12news: FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/0ymzbOlHUt 1 day ago Barbara Mcentyre RT @WALBNews10: The emergency authorization was issued Friday. https://t.co/lAdDafxYI8 1 day ago keithbacker RT @WBTV_News: The FDA issued the emergency authorization to use blood purification devices to treat coronavirus patients on Friday. https:… 1 day ago