Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FDA approves blood purification device

FDA approves blood purification device

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published
FDA approves blood purification device

FDA approves blood purification device

The FDA has approved a blood purification device that will help those in ICU with COVID-19 to recover quicker.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FDA approves blood purification device

TO THINK ABOUT WHICH BUSINESSESTO REOPENA BLOOD PURIFICATION SYSTEM TOTREAT COVID PATIENTS, NOW HASFEDERAL APPROVAL.THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATIONISSUED THE EMERGENCY ORDERFRIDAYTHE SYSTEM TAKES A PATIENT’SBLOOD, FILTERS IT, THEN RETURNSTHE BLOOD BACK TO THE PATIENT.IT CAN BE USED TO TREAT ADULTSWITH COVID-19 WHO ARE IN THEI-C-U, WITH CONFIRMED ORIMMINENT RESPIRATORY FAILURE.THE F-D-A SAYS THE APP




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AquariusRising2

AquariusRising FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/JdsSpDJAJo 10 hours ago

FmFrancoise

Françoise Morvan #emojiBZH FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/ghBpIrRp3u 17 hours ago

SyedaAbbastv

Syeda Abbas RT @cleveland19news: FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/THnsbhluaE 18 hours ago

IrishIslands4us

Chuck Tierney RT @LifeboatHQ: FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/T8nkD8XNkN 19 hours ago

LifeboatHQ

Lifeboat Foundation FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/T8nkD8XNkN 21 hours ago

GlobalWarminTzo

dj_Tzo RT @wsfa12news: FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus https://t.co/0ymzbOlHUt 1 day ago

Barbara_A_1977

Barbara Mcentyre RT @WALBNews10: The emergency authorization was issued Friday. https://t.co/lAdDafxYI8 1 day ago

keithbacker

keithbacker RT @WBTV_News: The FDA issued the emergency authorization to use blood purification devices to treat coronavirus patients on Friday. https:… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.