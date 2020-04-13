Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gillibrand farm relief conference

Gillibrand farm relief conference

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Gillibrand farm relief conference

Gillibrand farm relief conference

Sen.

Kirsten Gillibrand is holding a virtual news conference Monday to discuss new legislation to support farmers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gillibrand farm relief conference

News conference ((today(( to announce a relief plan for small farmers.

The proposed legislation will help farmers who have lost money from the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator gillibrand is a member of the senate agriculture committee, and is asking the trump administration to support the plan.

The plan would include protection of farmers' food supply along with financial relief.

In preparation for those storm




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.