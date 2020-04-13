'Someone's at our front door!' Tiny lizard activates North Carolina doorbell camera

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:57s - Published
This curious lizard activated the doorbell camera of a household in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 12.

Jason wrote on his Reddit post that has racked up over 60,000 upvotes: "Got a notification that someone was at the front door." The footage shows the little critter inspect the recording device and crawl across the screen numerous times.

Jason told Newsflare: "The video was captured by my Nest doorbell.

I received a notification that someone was at the front door, and it turned out to be a very curious lizard looking into our door camera!"

