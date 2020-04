LAWRENCE CO DEPUTY STORM DEATH

LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY AND HISWIFE ARE AMONG THOSE KILLED INTHE STORMS.16 WAPT'S SHALEEKA POWELL ISLIVE INLAWRENCE COUNTY WITH MORE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY ROBERTAINSWORTH AND HIS WIFE PAULAWERE KILLED IN THEIR HOME.THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFISHARED THEIR CONDOLENCES IN A"FACEBOOK" POST.THEY SAID AINSWORTH DIED WHILESHIELDING PAULA FROM THE STORM.AINSWORTH WAS A U-S MARINE CORPVETERANWHO HAD BEEN WITH THE SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENTFOR A LONG TIME.PAULA WAS A JUSTICE COURT DEPUTYCLERKFOR THE WALTHALL COUNTY JUSTICECOURT.IN LAWRENCE COUTNY SHALEEKAPOWELL 16WAPT NEWS.

CREWS ARE SEARCHING FOR PEOPLEWHO MAY BE TRAPPED IN JEFFERSONDAVIS COUNTY WHERETWO PEOPLE DIE